Little league: Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

By THE ASOCIATED PRESS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa.—A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final.

That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii.

Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again.

Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro—specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island—on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.

On Friday, Kekoa hit two of his team’s four home runs.

“I have this routine,” Kekoa said. “Basically you take a deep breath and stare at your bat to focus. That works for me.”

It’s not just hitting, too. Hawaii has dominated on defense as well, allowing only one hit, and are errorless in the field.

It’s more of the same for a Hawaii team that has been one of the best American Little League teams over the last several years. This Honolulu squad won the tournament in 2018, and the 2021 team placed third—having to stay in a COVID-19 bubble through regionals and the LLWS.