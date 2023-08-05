-Recent Colonial Forge High School graduate Zyhir Hope homered in his second game for the Chicago Cubs' Florida Complex League rookie team. He's batting .365 in his first four pro games.

-Westmoreland High School graduate Trendon Craig earned a promotion to Baltimore's High-A Aberdeen affiliate last week after batting .302 at Delmarva.

-Mountain View grad Dylan Hall is 0-2 with a 2.55 ERA and five saves in 28 combined relief appearances for three of the New York Mets' affiliates. He's currently at High-A Brooklyn.

-Orange grad Bradley Hanner is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and seven saves for Double-A Akron. He's held opponents scoreless in eight of his last 10 relief appearances.

-Courtland grad Ryan McBroom Hiroshima Carp of the Japanese League