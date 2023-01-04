Local museum to hold free presentations on auction block exhibit

The Fredericksburg Area Museum will be closed for the next few months for installation of new exhibits, however it will reopen on select dates for presentations on the latest one, “A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia.” The public will have an opportunity to attend this series, with presentations on Jan. 6 at noon; Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; and Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and no reservations are needed.

“A Monumental Weight: The Auction Block in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” which opened at the museum in November, features the auction block that was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets in the summer of 2020.

During the series, Dr. Gaila Sims, the Curator of African American History and Special Projects, will share information on the history of the auction block, the development of the exhibit, and upcoming projects related to African American history and culture at the museum. Visitors will be invited to explore the exhibit, share reflections on the block, and contribute feedback or questions on the exhibit. For more information, visit famva.org.