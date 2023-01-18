Local theater group stages Sam Shepard family drama

“True West” is coming to downtown Fredericksburg, as the Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble brings Sam Shepard’s play to Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St.

The Pulitzer Prize winner tells the darkly comedic tale of two estranged brothers, Austin, a writer, and Lee, a rootless drifter.

“‘True West’ isn’t a Western where I get to dress as a cowboy. It is the story of the real West, as it is now and how it was then, and how the ideas and dreams of those times clash,” said cast member Doy Demsick, who plays Austin.

“True West” tells a familiar story of a dysfunctional family, with an absent father, a distant mother and a bitter rivalry between two brothers. It tells a larger story, though, of an American West that never was and an American dream that may no longer be.

Director Devon Clark said that he was drawn to the show by the comedic overtones of this dramatic story. Despite the often grim, stark landscape found in Shepard plays, Clark said that the brothers find themselves in truly hilarious situations.

The cast also includes Josh Pastell, a former Fredericksburg police officer, as Lee, and local theater veterans Anne Kight Lloyd and Andy Braden. Lloyd portrays Mom, a brilliant piece of comic relief who seems to value her houseplants over people, and Braden plays Saul, a slick, manipulative Hollywood producer.

“True West” runs from Jan. 20–29, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20, and are available at fredericksburgtheatre.org.

—Submitted by Peter Rasmussen