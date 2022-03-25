Lucky is around 14 weeks old. He is good with other dogs and is fostered with cats and children. He... View on PetFinder
Four days before her lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board will be heard in court, Makaila Keyes, 19, said she was feeling “pre…
A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spot…
A woman who is already serving an 81-year prison sentence will face the possibility of more time this week.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a special-use permit for a Sheetz store and gas station opposed by nearby residents.
A Spotsylvania County woman whose 4-month-old son died last year as the result of starvation and dehydration has been charged with first-degre…
A water park resort chain with a history of interest in the Fredericksburg area is looking to build a park in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvan…
UPDATE: The special called meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Victim had multiple stab wounds.
Last week, Dottie’s Den staff and customers gathered to celebrate the longtime business as it prepared to close its doors. Located on Lafayett…
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.
