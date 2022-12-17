Tags
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at a local towing company that removed eight vehicles from a neighborhood in Nor…
Residents of a town house community in North Stafford say they’re being forced to follow the rules of a homeowners’ association they don’t bel…
The Spotsylvania County restaurateur who fought COVID-19 mandates and government efforts to penalize him two years later declared victory Wedn…
The massive winter storm that dumped several feet of snow in California and is making its way across the U.S. could bring a wintry mix to the …
The Spotsylvania School Board on Sunday canceled its regularly scheduled Monday meeting and then scheduled a special meeting for Thursday that…
The driver in a fiery crash last year that killed two of his friends and injured two others was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.
A former Fredericksburg-area teacher admitted Friday that he improperly touched one of his students while working as a seventh-grade teacher i…
Two Richmond men were ordered to serve just under two years in prison for stealing multiple catalytic converters from a business in King Georg…
A line of cars packed Carl D. Silver Parkway early Saturday morning, stretching across Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard and, at its peak, Fall Hill…
In summer 1862, Moses Lucas, an enslaved man working as a muleskinner transporting goods for the Confederate Army, made a decision.
