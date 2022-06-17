I'm Mai Tai and I need you to move slowly. I've been in foster care for 6 weeks now and... View on PetFinder
A man killed Friday night in a crash in Spotsylvania has been identified as county resident Albert P. Gregory III, said Virginia State Police.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Carol Flenard announced Thursday morning that she is leaving the school division eff…
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for having sex with a teenage student.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a plan Tuesday that will allow All American Mobility to build a new location on Courthou…
Three North Carolina men were arrested following a chase early Tuesday that started after they were caught stealing catalytic converters in Fr…
The Spotsylvania County School Board on Monday voted against creating a policy that would allow parents to opt their children out of being abl…
The Spotsylvania County School Board is at a crossroad.
A Stafford man who fired shots at a stranger last year in Fredericksburg was ordered Monday to serve 14 months in prison.
