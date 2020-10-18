Major League Baseball: NLCS, Game 7 -- L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

Betts would have been eligible for free agency this offseason, but the Dodgers were as aggressive at the negotiating table as he is at the plate and in the outfield.

Already signed to a $27 million, one-year deal, Betts agreed in July to a $365 million, 12-year contract that includes a $65 million signing bonus guaranteed against work stoppages and shortened seasons such as this one. The tradeoff in the deal was $115 million in deferred payments not fully due until he approaches his 52nd birthday in 2044, deferrals that would be eliminated if he is traded.

He hit .292 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in the shortened season, tied with AJ Pollock for the team high in homers and second in RBIs behind Seager’s 41. His two-out, two-run double powered the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over Milwaukee that completed a first-round sweep. A day after his 28th birthday, he scored three times and had a sacrifice fly in the 12-3 rout of San Diego that finished a Division Series sweep.

He is batting .227 (5 for 22) against the Braves, recalling his .210 average with four RBIs for the Red Sox in the 2018 postseason, a shell of the regular-season performance that earned him the AL MVP award.