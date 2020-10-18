Major League Baseball: NLCS, Game 7 -- L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARLINGTON, Texas—A crushing home run from Cody Bellinger and solid late-game pitching from starter-turned-reliever Julio Urias have the Los Angeles Dodgers back in the World Series.
The late-game heroics from Bellinger and the bullpen helped Los Angeles defeat Atlanta 4–3 in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night.
With the victory, the Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is set for Tuesday night.
Bellinger drilled a 2–2 pitch from Braves reliever A.J. Minter into the upper-deck of right field, putting the Dodgers out front for the first time.
Urias, the NLCS’ Game 3 starter, posted back-to-back 1–2–3 innings in the eighth and ninth.
The Braves got on the scoreboard first. Young starter Dustin May was initially wild, throwing eight straight balls that put Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman on base. Marcell Ozuna followed with a sharp ground ball to left that scored Acuna.
May lasted all of one inning and manager Dave Roberts inserted right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Dansby Swanson greeted him with a home run to straight-away center field and the Braves were up 2–0.
Braves starter Ian Anderson was strong for two innings, but the Dodgers got to him in the third. Justin Turner walked, Max Muncy singled and Will Smith’s single up the middle brought both home to tie up the game.
Austin Riley put the Braves ahead in the fourth when his line drive to center brought in Ozzie Albies. But Enrique Hernandez’s homer in the bottom of the sixth tied it up again.
Both teams were guilty of bad base-running decisions. With two men on in the fourth, the Braves’ Nick Markasis hit into a fielder’s choice. Swanson got tagged out by Turner in a round-down between home and third, then Turner smartly threw shortstop Corey Seager, who was covering third, and Seager tagged out the sliding Austin Riley.
In the sixth inning, the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor attempted to score from third on a infield hit, but Albies threw to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who easily tagged him out.
TEAMS GO YOUNG
Game 7 of the National League Championship became the MLB’s first winner-take-all postseason game to feature matching rookie starters.
The Braves went with Anderson, the 22-year-old right-hander who had pitched 15 2/3 scoreless innings in his first three postseason starts, hoping he could get them to their first World Series since 1999.
Roberts didn’t reveal his pitching plan until Sunday, with May starting for the second time in the series. The 23-year-old right-hander from nearby Justin, Texas, threw 55 pitches over two innings in Game 5 on Friday night.
Roberts kept earlier starters Gonsolin and Urias available for his bullpen. Asked about the availability of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who lost Game 4, Roberts responded, “We’ll see.”
Los Angeles was trying to win its third NL pennant in four years.
Taylor was also back in Dodgers lineup, batting ninth and playing second base after injuring his right ankle on a throw from left field late in Game 5 on Friday. Joc Pederson was the designated hitter.
Atlanta used the same batting order for the third game in a row.
BETTS’ BET PAID OFF
Mookie Betts’ high jump against the 8-foot wall in right field in Game 6 said it all: he landed on an advertisement with the word “Extreme.
His catch that robbed Ozuna to end the fifth inning with a runner on was extreme, just like the running, shoestring scoop the Dodgers star made a night earlier that started a double play and took an Atlanta run off the scoreboard.
“I feel like I did something good for the team, even though I hadn’t done too much with the bat,” Betts said Sunday.
He knew what he had accomplished. Head raised and bobbing back and forth, mouth open wide as he screamed and face flush with emotion, he held the ball at his midsection and took a few gallops toward the plate before joyfully throwing the ball back in.
“That’s a huge spark,” Seager said. “That’s what you need to win baseball games at this time of year.”
Walker Buehler stood near the mound, his right hand forming a triumphant fist, arm held high.
“I’m glad we had a right fielder out there, especially a special one like Mookie Betts,” Buehler said.
Moments like this were what Los Angeles hoped for when it acquired the four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner from the Boston Red Sox in February.
“He just impacts the game in so many different ways,” Roberts said. “Walker was kind of stressing a little bit.”
Betts’ defense, Buehler’s pitching and consecutive first-inning home runs by Seager and Turner boosted the Dodgers to the 3–1 win that forced Game 7.
The Dodgers, who trailed three games to one in this neutral-site postseason, still have a chance to win their first World Series title since Kirk Gibson limped up to the plate and sparked the 1988 team with that improbable Game 1 walk-off homer off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley.
Los Angeles wanted Betts so much it agreed to pay Boston $48 million over three years as part of the deal, which also brought the Dodgers left-hander David Price, who opted out of playing this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Betts would have been eligible for free agency this offseason, but the Dodgers were as aggressive at the negotiating table as he is at the plate and in the outfield.
Already signed to a $27 million, one-year deal, Betts agreed in July to a $365 million, 12-year contract that includes a $65 million signing bonus guaranteed against work stoppages and shortened seasons such as this one. The tradeoff in the deal was $115 million in deferred payments not fully due until he approaches his 52nd birthday in 2044, deferrals that would be eliminated if he is traded.
He hit .292 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in the shortened season, tied with AJ Pollock for the team high in homers and second in RBIs behind Seager’s 41. His two-out, two-run double powered the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over Milwaukee that completed a first-round sweep. A day after his 28th birthday, he scored three times and had a sacrifice fly in the 12-3 rout of San Diego that finished a Division Series sweep.
He is batting .227 (5 for 22) against the Braves, recalling his .210 average with four RBIs for the Red Sox in the 2018 postseason, a shell of the regular-season performance that earned him the AL MVP award.
But he helped turn around the NLCS with his glove. His third-inning grab on Dansby Swanson with a runner on third in Game 5 kept the Braves’ lead at two runs, allowing Los Angeles to come back for a 7-3 win. He made an even better catch Saturday.
“Going back is probably more difficult because just all the timing that you have to do and then jumping—staying healthy, too, because I’ve been around that wall and I’ve gotten hurt a couple times,” Betts said.
And now Betts and the Dodgers are one win from the World Series.
“I think a tick behind last night’s play,” Roberts concluded. “It just shows the athleticism, man.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!