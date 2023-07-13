BRETT CLATTERBAUGH

Eastern View

The Cyclones' imposing sophomore won a second Class 4 state wrestling championship at 215 pounds after being named second-team all-state at linebacker.

MAX LIPINSKI

King George

The Foxes' junior was a second-team all-state punter in the fall and tied school records with 17 wins and 10 shutouts as a soccer goalie in the spring.

KWAME WHITAKER

Courtland

The elusive senior earned second-team all-state honors as a kick returner, then swept Class 4 state long jump titles in the indoor and outdoor seasons.

MEKHAI WHITE

King George

After earning first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver, the junior averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in basketball as the Foxes reached the region semis.

E.J. WILBORNE

Riverbend

The Bears' versatile senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth District pick in both football (as a defensive back) and basketball (as a guard).