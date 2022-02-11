You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Update 02/07/2022:Mia is being returned to our rescue to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Update 02/07/2022:Mia is being returned to our rescue to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bronwyn C. Meeks, 22, was convicted of offenses that include first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, concealing and defiling a dead body and multiple counts of conspiracy and firearms-related offenses.
A woman who sliced up a romantic rival during a late 2020 altercation in a Fredericksburg shopping center was ordered Friday to serve two and …
A Spotsylvania County woman accused of causing a fatal accident early Sept. 9 while driving intoxicated and the wrong way on Interstate 95 had…
Danny Lee Huffman had just been through a heated breakup with his longtime girlfriend on July 4, 2020, when he first encountered brothers Fred…
A variable speed zone is about to go live for a 15-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 95 from Caroline County to Fredericksburg.
The owners of a breweries and a restaurant in Northern Virginia are joining forces to revive the downtown entertainment venue.
There’s a scene in the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”—it doesn’t last very long—but one actor leaves an impression without saying a word.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools staff have prepared a revised request for unspent funds from fiscal year 2021 that does not include raises …
A King George County man who is already serving more than 67 years for his role in the slaying of a Spotsylvania County teenager in 2019 conti…
Fredericksburg’s public schools are in crisis.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.