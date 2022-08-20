Man arrested after firing gun outside business in Stafford

A Bealeton man was arrested Friday after he fired a shot during a dispute with another employee at his job in Stafford County, police said.

The incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. at Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the suspect, 43-year-old John David Evans, got into a heated dispute with a female employee.

Police said Evans walked out of the business, retrieved a handgun from his truck and fired a round into the parking lot. The round landed about an inch from the woman's tire.

No one was injured, but the woman fainted after the shot was fired and was treated at the scene by emergency workers.

Kimmitz said Evans was gone when deputies arrived, but Deputy G.P. McCaulley found him a short time later in his vehicle at Ramoth Baptist Church. Evans was taken into custody without incident and the 9mm handgun was recovered.

Evans is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.