Man charged with arson in Spotsylvania house fire

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with arson as the result of a fire last month that destroyed a neighboring residence.

Jeffrey Ryan Crandall, 39, is accused of setting fire to a residence at 6 Roanoke Court in Spotsylvania on Nov. 6. He was living in a nearby home at the time, court records state.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania Detective Doug Perkins, the home was in flames when firefighters arrived that day. Investigators determined that two fires had been intentionally set in a basement-level laundry room and an outside air-conditioning unit.

The arsonist had apparently broken out a window and a heavily damaged gas can was found just inside the laundry room window, court records state. The home had heavy fire, smoke and water damage and was declared a total loss.

Court records state that witnesses described seeing a man fitting Crandall’s description leaving the scene of the fire and entering the backyard of a next-door residence. Crandall was living there at the time.