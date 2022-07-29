Man imprisoned for string of robberies in 2015 sentenced to time served for Spotsy crime

A Massachusetts man who robbed a clerk in Spotsylvania County at gunpoint in 2015 won't have to serve any time for that robbery, a judge ruled Friday.

Michael J. Sletzinger, 34, of Brewster, Massachusetts, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to 10 years with all of it suspended except for the time he has already served. Sletzinger pleaded guilty to robbery in May.

Slezinger has been incarcerated since December 2015, when he was arrested for a series of robberies up and down the East Coast. Slezinger robbed the Valero at 5116 Mudd Tavern Road in Spotsylvania on Nov. 11, 2015, one of at least eight robberies from Richmond to Fairfax County attributed to Slezinger in November and December that year.

Slezinger admitted guilt in all of the robberies and said his heroin addiction was the reason.

In Spotsylvania, court records state, Slezinger walked up and placed a Mountain Dew on the counter.

The owner rang up the soda and opened the register. Slezinger then pointed a handgun at the victim and said, "I am not going to hurt you, move back." He then removed $300 from the register tray and was seen heading south on Interstate 95 in a small red car. His fingerprint was recovered from the Mountain Dew bottle he left behind.

Defense attorney Peter Greenspun told Judge William Glover that ordering more prison time for Sletzinger would be "punishment just for punishment's sake."

He said Sletzinger has worked hard to overcome his addiction and outlined multiple steps he's taken to prove that he is serious about turning his life around.

Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird agreed that Sletzinger has shown remorse and made positive strides, but he argued that "there has to be a punishment."

Sletzinger, who had a number of supporters in the courtroom, said he still feels great remorse for what he put his victims through, but said he was happy to be alive and sober.

"I'm still ashamed and regretful for what I did," Sletzinger told the judge. "My heroin addiction caused me to lose sight of all I had, and make deplorable decisions."

Glover said Sletzinger's case is "the most complete attempt at rehabilitation" he has seen during his time on the bench. He agreed that further incarceration serves no useful purpose, but he reminded Sletzinger that he will have to work hard to manage his addiction for the rest of his life.