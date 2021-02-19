Man pleads guilty in Stafford robbery

A Stafford County man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a county convenience store at gunpoint in 2019.

Patrick James Castillo, 20, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and assaulting a law-enforcement officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20.

According to police reports and court records, Castillo entered the Fas Mart/Valero at 2983 Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) on Aug. 30, 2019, with a blue shirt over his face. He pointed a shotgun at an employee and said, “Don’t make me shoot you. Give me the money.”

The employee complied, and Castillo left in a white Nissan Maxima that had been parked behind the store.

A lookout was broadcast for the vehicle, and a short time later Deputy Daniel Reed stopped the vehicle in the area of the Exxon in the 2800 block of U.S. 1 and saw the shotgun in plain sight. Castillo asked Reed if Valero had been robbed because he saw lots of police at the store.

He later confessed to committing the robbery, saying he took the gun from his father’s safe because he needed money.