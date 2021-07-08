Man sentenced for role in King George drug ring

A King George man who police say was part of a large cocaine distribution operation in the county got a sentence Thursday that will require no more jail time.

Derrick Allen Smith pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to two counts of distributing cocaine as an accommodation. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but all of that time was suspended except for a little over a year, which Smith has already served.

Smith was arrested as part of an investigation that targeted Brad Oneal Allen, who police say operated a major cocaine distribution operation from his home in the Dahlgren area. Allen pleaded guilty to charges last month and will be sentenced Oct. 21.

Multiple agencies, including the King George Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, had Allen and Smith under surveillance as an informant made multiple drug purchases with marked bills. Smith, described as the middleman in the transactions, often drove the informant to Allen's property to complete the drug deals.

Police eventually raided Allen's property and seized cocaine, more than $43,000 in cash, a gun and other items, according to evidence presented by prosecutor Charlie Clark.

Asked if Smith's sentence was the result of his cooperation with police, Clark said, "He took responsibility for his part in the conspiracy and was given credit for taking that responsibility."

