Many NFL teams are facing a salary cap crunch. That gives Washington a big opportunity.

WASHINGTON—Ron Rivera has often said he took the job as the Washington Football Team’s head coach because he was intrigued by the roster’s young talent. The general feeling among those approached about the position was that Washington was better than its 3–13 record in 2019, that the winning here could come fast if a few things went right.

Rivera felt his Carolina Panthers got old too old in the year following their 2015 Super Bowl run, and in Washington he saw a possibility to build around a promising defense filled with 24- and 25-year-olds who could form the foundation of an NFC East contender.

Also appealing was the fact that Washington looked to be in position to have tens of millions of dollars in salary cap room this offseason, allowing him to spend heavily this winter after using the previous year to figure out the team’s needs.

Who could have known how much of an advantage that cap space would become?

In a year where the salary cap is set at $182.5 million, an 8 percent drop, most teams are being forced to make cuts they didn’t anticipate a year ago.