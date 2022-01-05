Many still out of power, counties open warming shelters
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The Virginia State Police is urging motorists to keep an eye on weather conditions as a winter storm system bears down on the northern half of…
UPDATE 12:05 P.M.: Thousands of residents—mostly in Stafford County—are still out of power two days after a massive winter storm slammed the area.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
It looks like the Interstate 95 express lanes extension work zone will stick around longer than planned, and soil is the sticking point.
