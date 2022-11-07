Mary Washington basketball preview capsules

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Outlook: The return of Rowson after two missed seasons should provide a big boost for the Eagles. The 6-6 Rowson was a first-team all-Capital Athletic Conference pick in 2019-20, but was injured last year after COVID-19 wiped out the previous season. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore. ... He, Cook (12.1 points per game last season) and the 6-7 Peterson (7.1) provide experience. The freshman class includes 6-8 Massaponax grad Dorian Johnson.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Outlook: The top five scorers from last season's balanced offense return, led by Martin (10.2 points per game), Schwab (9.4), Carpenter (9.2) and Marin (8.8). ... Defense remains the Eagles' calling card, though; they allowed just 58.5 points and forced 21 turnovers per game last season. Martin was named conference defensive player of the year and joined Schwab on the all-C2C second team. ... Eight players return who saw at least 10 minutes of action per game last season.