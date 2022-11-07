 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Washington basketball preview capsules

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Coach: Marcus Kahn (ninth season)

Last season: 16-9 (0-4 C2C)

Top players: Sr. F Greg Rowson,  Sr. G Da'Shawn Cook, Jr. F Daniel Peterson, Jr. G Zack Blue, Sr. F Emmanuel Aghayere.

Outlook: The return of Rowson after two missed seasons should provide a big boost for the Eagles. The 6-6 Rowson was a first-team all-Capital Athletic Conference pick in 2019-20, but was injured last year after COVID-19 wiped out the previous season. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore. ... He, Cook (12.1 points per game last season) and the 6-7 Peterson (7.1) provide experience. The freshman class includes 6-8 Massaponax grad Dorian Johnson.

Schedule: Nov. 8-at Lynchburg; Nov. 12-at N.C. Wesleyan; Nov. 16-RANDOLPH-MACON; Nov. 22-HAMPDEN-SYDNEY; Nov. 27-at Johns Hopkins; Nov. 30-Methodist; Dec. 3-at Marymount; Dec. 14-AVERETT; Dec. 17-RANDOLPH; Dec. 19-20-R-MC Holiday Tournament; Dec. 29-30-Washington & Lee Holiday Tournament; Jan. 3-CATHOLIC; Jan. 11-HOOD; Jan. 18-at Eastern Mennonite; Jan. 21-at Pratt; Jan. 22-at Yeshiva; Jan. 26-PFIEFFER; Jan. 28-WIDENER; Feb. 1-CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT; Feb. 5-UC-SANTA CRUZ; Feb. 8-at Salisbury; Feb. 15-at Christopher Newport; Feb. 18-SALISBURY.   

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Coach: Deena Applebury (20th season)

Last season:  18-9 (1-5 C2C)

Top players: Sr. G Bri Harper, Sr. G Ashley Martin, Jr. G/F Ashley Carpenter, Sr. G Molly Sharman, Jr. G Keagan Schwab 

Outlook: The top five scorers from last season's balanced offense return, led by Martin (10.2 points per game), Schwab (9.4), Carpenter (9.2) and Marin (8.8). ... Defense remains the Eagles' calling card, though; they allowed just 58.5 points and forced 21 turnovers per game last season. Martin was named conference defensive player of the year and joined Schwab on the all-C2C second team. ... Eight players return who saw at least 10 minutes of action per game last season.

Schedule: Nov. 8-at Franklin & Marshall; Nov. 11-13-at Randolph-Macon Tipoff Tournament; Nov. 19-20-at Virginia Wesleyan Tournament; Nov. 22-WASHINGTON & LEE; Nov. 29-MEREDITH; Dec. 1-SOUTHERN VIRGINIA; Dec. 3-at Marymount; Dec. 10-at Catholic; Dec. 14-at N.C. Wesleyan; Dec. 29-at Johns Hopkins; Dec. 31-SHENANDOAH; Jan. 2-SWARTHMORE; Jan. 9-STEVENSON; Jan. 11-CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT; Jan. 14-AVERETT; Jan. 21-at Salisbury; Jan. 28-at Lynchburg; Feb. 4-at CNU Challenge Classic; Feb. 8-at Hood; Feb. 15-at Christopher Newport; Feb. 18-SALISBURY.   

