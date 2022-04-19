 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Washington roundup: Brooks named VASID swimmer of the year

  • 0
kinsey brooks

Kinsey Brooks stands in front of the pool in Godwin Hall at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg on Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022.

 TRISTAN LOREI / THE FREE LANCE–S

University of Mary Washington sophomore Kinsey Brooks has been named College Division state female co-swimmer of the year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association, and her coach, Justin Anderson, also earned all-state honors.

Brooks shared the honor with Washington & Lee’s Brynn Martinson after earning All-America honors by placing seventh in three different events at the NCAA Division III championships: the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes and 200 individual medley.

The Riverbend High School graduate was also named Metro Collegiate Swimming & Division Conference swimmer of the year, as Anderson led the Eagles to the team title.

UMW had six female swimmers named to the individual all-state second team: Thaila Costanza and Anna Watson (sprint freestyle), Ashley Dyer (distance freestyle), Bridget Zagrobelny (breaststroke), Margie Jones (butterfly) and Jenny Thompson (IM).

UMW’s Kai Green was a men’s first-team selection as a sprint freestyler. Teammates Conrad Ten (distance freestyle), Paul Datovich (backstroke), Steven Wallach (breast) and Thomas Leckrone (fly) made the second team.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert