University of Mary Washington junior Kinsey Brooks finished third in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke Friday night at the NCAA Division III national swimming championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Brooks, a Riverbend High School graduate, was timed in 1:05.51, trailing only Kenyon (Ohio)’s Jennah Fadely (59.94) and Pomona-Pitzer’s Alex Gill (1:0.21). She previously finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and concluded her competition Saturday night with the 200 breast final, in which she qualified eighth.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 16, Washington (Md.) 12: Katie Blair scored six times and Cailyn Tripp made 15 saves in goal as the Eagles won a nonconference home game.

Maya Koebke added four goals for UMW (6-3), which hosts Washington & Lee Wednesday.

BASEBALL

UMW split a doubleheader with John Carroll Saturday, dropping the opener 13-7 before rolling to a 15-2 win in the nightcap.

Tim Blankenship drove in four runs in the second game and Bobby Ayscue homered and had three RBIs for the Eagles (15-7), who host john Carroll again on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

UMW split its Saturday doubleheader with Gettysburg College, winning the opener, 4-0, before falling in the second, 11-0.

Emma Schiedia singled, doubled and walker in the opener. and Nya Lloyd and Kennedy Darling each had two hits to back Caitlyn Burch’s three-hit, seven-strikeout shutout.

Eric Shoop had two hits in the nightcap for UMW (11-5), which hosts Stevenson in a doubleheader Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Washington (Md.) 14, UMW 6: Despite two goals from Garret Keough, the Eagles lost on the road to fall to 5-2. They will visit Bridgewater on March 29.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

No. 21 UMW lost 6-3 to 15th-ranked Trinity (Texas) on Saturday. Rebecca Stepleman won both her singles and doubles matches for the Eagles (3-5), who host N.C. Wesleyan Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

UMW’s Haleigh Byrd won the women’s long jump (16-6.5) and finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.14) at the Washington & Lee Winter Carnival in Lexington. Rajai Walton was second in the men’s long jump (22-5).