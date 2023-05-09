Ty Lowe went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs as the University of Mary Washington baseball team closed its regular season with a 16-7 victory at Penn State-Harrisburg Monday.

Jonathan Sedmak was 3 for 5 with a double, homer, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Luke Guerzon singled and homered, and jacob Christenbury added a home run and three RBIs. Brendan McComber gained the win to improve to 8-1, allowing five runs on seven hits in six innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.