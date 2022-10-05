Mary Washington roundup
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Department K9 has a track record of success and an eagerness for police work.
Virginia State Police say a Ruther Glen woman was arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylv…
Call this a rare find, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, scarce happening or any other related phrase of your choosing. A brand-new riverfront p…
A Fredericksburg jury was unable to decide Thursday night whether a city man acted in self-defense when he killed another man last year outsid…
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
A Wisconsin-based water park company cleared another hurdle Tuesday when the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved an agreement on a “gap…
Lawsuit alleges Maryland hasn't examined all the environmental impacts of the new $463 million structure and the destruction of the 81-year-old span.
A first-degree murder charge against a Fredericksburg man will likely be resolved Thursday.
A Stafford County man was arrested following an incident late Wednesday in Fredericksburg in which police say he grabbed a woman’s keys from h…