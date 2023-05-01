Eagles earn NCAA tennis berths

The University of Mary Washington men's tennis team dropped all three doubles matches, but rebounded to win the first five singles decisions in winning the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday in Newport News.

Brock Ladehoff, Rishi Charan Shankar, Andrew Watson, Artis Hart and Peter Leese won singles matches for the Eagles (10-9), who will face Transylvania (Pa.) University in Friday's NCAA Division III tournament first round at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. Match time has yet to be announced.

UMW's women also advanced to the NCAA tournament by virtue of their C2C title and will compete this weekend in Middletown, Conn. They received a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Friday's first round match between TCNJ and Cairn on Saturday.