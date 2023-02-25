Saturday’s results

MEN’S BASKETBALL CNU 65, UMW 52: Trey Barber hit 13 of 16 shots from the field and scored 29 points Saturday to lead Christopher Newport over Mary Washington 65-52 in the Coast To Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game in Santa Cruz. Calif.

The top-seeded Captains (24-3) pulled away in the second half after leading 26-23 at the break and beat UMW for the third time this season and earned an automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid.

C2C player of the year Greg Rowson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (19-8), and Cameron McCravy added 10. The Eagles, who shot just 4 for 19 from 3-point range, will hope for an NCAA at-large bid when the field is announced Monday.

Mary Washington (19-8): Cameron McCravy 10, Greg Rowson 18, Emmanuel Aghayere 3, Da’Shawn Cook 8, Zack Blue 3, Dorian Davis 2, Andrew Rowson 2, Matias Prock 0, Daniel Peterson 6, Patrick Smedley 0. Totals: 20 8-16 52.

Christopher Newport (24-3): Jahn Hines 6, Trey Barber 29, Matthew Brodie 6, Colin Hines 2, Ty Henderson 4, Rodney Graves 7, Ian Anderson 5, Jamaal Madison 0, Devon Parrish 0, Brandon Edmond 0, Mike Lee 0, Jake Latta 0, Tyler Trimble 0, Nick Thomas 5, Scott Mullin 0, Caleb Furr 0, Christian Wilson 1. Totals: 24 12-19 65.

Halftime: CNU, 26-23. Three-pointers: UMW 4-19 (McCravy 2, G. Rowson, Blue); CNU 5-20 (Brodie 2, Henderson, Graves, Thomas). Rebounds: UMW 31 (G. Rowson 8); CNU 42 (Henderson 9).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 13, Shenandoah 5: Maya Koebke scored five goals, Katie Blair and Ashley Firesheets scored a pair of goals each and the Eagles broke open a tight contest and defeated the Hornets at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Kayla Sarazin contributed three assists to go with her goal for the Eagles, who exited the locker room after halftime with a slim 4–3 lead and went on a 9–2 tear over the next two quarters.

Cailyn Tripp had blocked 11 of 16 shots on goal. UMW itself recorded 24 shots against Hornets goalie Erin Spaulding. The Eagles won 20 of 37 ground balls.

The Eagles (3–0) travel to Meredith University in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Haverford 9, UMW 5: The Eagles got a goal and assist from J.D. Nozemack but dropped the decision to visiting Haverford at the Battleground Athletic Complex. The Eagles (2-2) host Lebanon Valley on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Juniata 8, UMW 5: Juniata jump on Eagles starter Gabe Delgado for seven runs over three innings to earn the comfortable win. The Eagles (4-2) will host Juniata College for a Sunday doubleheader at Dickinson Stadium, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

Friday’s results

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMW 70, UC Santa Cruz 56: Jordan Carpenter scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Eagles down the Banana Slugs in the semifinals of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference semifinals at the Anderson Center.

Megan Baxter scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who faced top seed Christopher Newport in the conference championship Saturday night.

1 2 3 4 F

UMW 18 17 20 15 70

UC Santa Cruz 13 13 14 16 56

UMW (21–5): Jordan Carpenter 22, Karissa Highlander 2, Keagan Schwab 9, Megan Baxter 14, Ashley Martin 2, Sydney Sherman 10, Adeline Riner 3, Molly Sharman 2. 27 16-25 70.

UC Santa Cruz (17–6): Kaylee Murphy 15, Amanda Inserra 5, Ashley Kowack 22, Aubrey Wagner 2, Aerial Anderson 8, Talysha Wilkerson 2, Jenna Gorton 2. 18 16-24 56.

Halftime: UMW 35-26. Three-pointers: UMW 0, UC Santa Cruz 4 (Kowack 3, Inserra). Rebounds: UMW 50 (Carpenter 14), UC Santa Cruz 36 (Murphy 13).