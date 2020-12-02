Mary Washington won't play fall or winter sports in 2020-21

Fall and winter sports at the University of Mary Washington have become the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference, which includes UMW, announced on Wednesday that it will not conduct fall or winter sports in 2020–21.

The expanded 11-school league, which includes members on both coasts, had previously postponed fall sports competition until the spring and pushed back the start of basketball until after Jan. 1, hoping to salvage their seasons. UMW had released tentative men’s and women’s basketball schedules that included games in the first week of 2021.

That became unworkable as the pandemic spread, with cases rising across the country. Now, UMW’s next scheduled contest is a men’s tennis match against George Mason on Feb. 5.

“Regrettably, as updated information has been released, it has become clear that cancellation of fall and winter championships is the best way forward,” UMW athletic director Patrick Catullo said in a statement released by the school. “We are working with the University’s COVID-19 Implementation Team and conference colleagues on protocols for additional testing and potential regional competition.

“This decision was not made lightly, and while nothing can replace the loss of championship opportunities, we will work to continue the impactful student-athlete experience. I have been inspired by the good spirits and commitment of student-athletes as they found alternative ways to support their teams.”