Maryland can't wait to get back on field against Indiana

Maryland got back on the practice field Monday, a bit rusty but eager. Locksley watched the session on a live stream and will remain in isolation before traveling with the team Friday. He intends to be on the sideline on game day.

After opening the season with a 43–3 loss at Northwestern, the Terrapins rallied past Minnesota and beat Penn State for only the third time in school history.

Not only has Maryland lost its momentum, but it’s also going to be short-handed against an Indiana team that gave Ohio State all it could handle in a 42–35 defeat.

Locksley has kept in touch with his players and designed game plans with his staff via Zoom sessions while trying to shake the coronavirus.

“All the symptoms have been mild for the most part,” he said. “Right now I feel really strong. I feel normal, maybe a little bit more fatigued but that might be because I’ve been stuck in the house in a room by myself.”

After being confined a hotel near the campus, the players were delighted to get on the Maryland practice field for the first time since Nov. 10.