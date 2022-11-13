Massaponax girls find a way to win without Clements

Carlie Clements racked up dozens of kills for Massaponax's volleyball team this fall, but her absence proved not to be a death knell for the Panthers' season.

Clemens could only join the hundreds of raucous spectators for Massaponax's VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinal match against visiting Deep Creek Saturday night. The Commonwealth District player of the year suffered a serious knee injury in Wednesday's Region 5D title win over Briar Woods, landing awkwardly after registering her 25th kill of the night on the match's final point.

Without her, the Panthers used a one-for-all effort to rally in the final set for a dramatic 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8) victory and their first state semifinal appearance.

"We feel bad for Carlie Clements, because she's a great volleyball player, and she ended her career at Massaponax in epic fashion," Panthers coach Joe Cox said. "But we didn't feel sorry for ourselves. We knew that everyone was going to have to step up a little bit and embrace the challenge."

Near the top of that list was junior Carly Coghill, a second-team all-district player in her own right who was overshadowed at times by Clements this season. The Panthers tweaked their strategy to give her more opportunities at the net, and she responded with a career-high 17 kills.

"We had a great week of practice," Coghill said. "I was excited to step up. I had a lot of people telling me that I was going to have to."

As usual, the Panthers (17-4) got solid performances from two seniors, setter Maddie Wells (38 assists) and outside hitter Regan Shanahan (nine kills, only three errors). But they also needed extra effort from several others, and they got them.

Senior Takiah Barnett matched Shanahan's nine kills. And sophomore Kelsey Bowler, who played varsity basketball as a freshman, made the most of her first extended varsity volleyball time with three kills, three digs and two key blocks.

"Kelsey Bowler is an unbelievably good volleyball player who just hasn't had much of an opportunity to shine," Cox said. "She plays great in practice every day. She is universally acknowledged as a great teammate, and everyone on our team had confidence that she would step up and play well. And she sure did."

The Panthers seemed poised to avoid drama, taking a 6-0 lead in the fourth set. But Deep Creek (18-3) rallied to win that set, then took an early advantage in the fifth before the Panthers responded.

And even though Clements was on the bench with her leg propped up on a chair, she still managed to contribute to arguably the biggest win in school history.

"It was honestly like nothing changed," Shanahan said. "She's still positive, despite her injury. She was still cheering for us and wants to bring out the best in us."

Added Wells: "She was very helpful in finding spots on the court for us. Even though she was on the bench, it was like she was on the court helping us out."

Massaponax's reward is a trip to unbeaten Midlothian--where Cox once coached the boys' team--for Tuesday's state semifinals. The Trojans (24-0) have dropped just five sets all season--none in their past 16 matches.

The Panthers again won't have Clements, who was also The Free Lance-Star's female swimmer of the year last winter and has signed a letter of intent to swim at East Carolina University.

But they swear they won't be intimidated.

"We know how good we are," Wells said. "Obviously, losing Carly hurt. But we're still good enough to win because we wanted it so much more than the other team did.

"As long as we stay positive mentally. We physically can hang with any team. As long as we stay in a positive mindset, we'll be good to go."