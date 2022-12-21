Massaponax girls show Riverbend they're still class of the Commonwealth

An undefeated girls' basketball squad against the defending district champions. A matchup to get the holiday break going.

Visiting Massaponax showed Riverbend it's still the Commonwealth District's team to beat with a 68-45 victory Tuesday night.

"It feels good. We've worked hard for this," Panthers senior guard LaKaiya Butcher said.

Coming into the game, Riverbend (6-1) were undefeated and Massaponax (6-1) had won five straight since dropping its opener to the Miller School of Charlottesville.

"We knew they were going to come in ready to fight," Massaponax head coach Ramon Hounshell said of the Bears.

Hounshell's Panthers dominated early and held the lead throughout the game, thanks to 22 points from junior point guard Takeira Ramey and 18 from Butcher.

"They outrebounded us," said senior point guard Nia Henley, who led Riverbend with 16 points. "This game came down to a little physicality."

After this big game, the Bears and the Panthers now prepare for the holiday break and the rest of the season that will follow. With the break in the middle of season it provides a chance to rest, regroup, and refocus for what is to come.

After his team visits Bishop Ireton Friday in Alexandria, Hounshell plans to take a different approach from years past.

"I decided to give them a break," he said. "It is going to be rough playing Friday the 23rd but we have the whole week off after Christmas where we are just going to practice and work out. "

The Panthers are also ready to continue the winning momentum forward going into the break and beyond.

"You have to manage your time on what you have planned to do until the end of the day," Ramey said. "Sometimes you have to break and prepare yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally, to be ready for the game and practice the next day.

On the other hand, the Bears are looking to use tournaments to help continue to practice and prepare for the rest of the season.

"It's just fine-tuning somethings and keep a little in shape do some running, " Riverbend head coach Wayne Via said. "Keeping them on the mindset of 'What are you doing to stay into it?' "

"We wanted to go into the break with the momentum of getting this game," Henley said. "Our mentality is to get back in the lab and keep at it and chip over it at over the break."

The Bears will playing in the Eastern View Christmas tournament Dec. 28-29.

Massaponax 19 13 23 13 — 68 Riverbend 8 13 13 11 — 45



Massaponax (6-1): Takeira Ramey 22, LaKaiya Butcher 18, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 3, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Hymes 12, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 27 8-15 68.

Riverbend (6-1): Charlotte Mullinax 0, Aryauna Brent 10, Hannah Alexander 5, Maniyah Alston 9, Bailey Carter 2, Olivia Long 0, Nia Henley 16, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 3. Totals: 15 11-21 45.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Butcher 2, Hymes 2, Ramey, Johnson). Riverbend 4 (Brent 2, Alston, Williams).