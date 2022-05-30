Massaponax QB Donte Hawthorne commits to Virginia

After former Massaponax High School quarterback Luke Morley graduated in 2021, Panthers head coach Eric Ludden had little doubt his program remained in good hands.

Ludden saw enough from Donte Hawthorne as the backup signal-caller in the Panthers’ triple-option offense to believe he would carry on the tradition of standout Massaponax quarterbacks.

Hawthorne did just that last season.

In his first year as starter, he finished fifth in the Fredericksburg area with 1,123 rushing yards. He scored 21 touchdowns and averaged 7.6 yards per attempt. He also passed for 326 yards and five scores. He was named first-team All-Area for all-purpose and second-team all-Commonwealth District at quarterback.

His game film caught the eye of University of Virginia’s new coaching staff and the Cavaliers extended a scholarship offer last month.

Hawthorne, now a rising senior, announced on Sunday that he’s orally committed to Virginia and first-year head coach Tony Elliott. He can’t sign a national letter of intent until December.

Ludden said the Cavaliers recruited Hawthorne (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) as a running back. He’s also played safety for the Panthers in the past.

“He’s a big, strong kid,” Ludden said. “He’s probably knocking on the door of 6-2 right and now 200 pounds. So he’ll be a big back. He’s also got the potential to be other things.”

Ludden said Hawthorne wowed his coaching staff with his strength and linear speed.

As a sophomore, he sat behind Morley who is now a wide receiver at the U.S. Naval Academy. Ludden said even when Hawthorne wasn’t starting, his talent was evident. He said Hawthorne covered ground “smoothly and effortlessly,” whenever he got the opportunity.

“We knew there was a lot of potential there,” Ludden said. “We saw that speed burst that he has. He goes three yards and all of a sudden, he’s gone. His speed is kind of deceptive.”

Virginia was the first major college program to extend an offer to Hawthorne. He also visited Virginia Tech. He is the second in-state player in the Class of 2023 to commit to the Cavaliers, joining Benedictine offensive lineman Cole Surber.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

