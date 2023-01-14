Estimated age: 2-3 Years Old Current weight: Hi! I just arrived at ODHS, but the humans promise to update as... View on PetFinder
Mauve
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Anthem customers are hearing one thing from insurance spokespeople, another from Mary Washington Healthcare.
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a Stafford County family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, orn…
Freddy Boggs said some classic car collectors are willing to pay thousands of dollars for 55-year-old cars that don’t even run.
An investigation that began after multiple complaints from residents in the Partlow and Beaverdam areas of Spotsylvania resulted in a drug cha…
Spotsylvania School Board to consider changes to policies governing public comments, prohibition against harassment
The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday will consider revisions to several division policies, including those regulating public comments and m…
Spotsylvania School Board members Lorita Daniels and Rabih Abuismail attended a town hall meeting Sunday evening to hear community input about…
A Fredericksburg man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he killed another man during a 2021 shootout in the city was cleared of a murde…