Maxie is currently located in TEXAS. She can be transported by our transportation team to her forever home. If you... View on PetFinder
No. 3 TCU expects No. 2 Michigan to run 'no matter what' in semifinal
On New Year’s weekend a year ago, the weather was springlike, with a high of 71 degrees on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Johnnie Monroe Thomas III, 35, of Culpeper charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and concealing a weapon.
Police say three people ages 30, 17 and 11 are dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River but was swept away.
A Charlottesville woman died after being shot at a home in Orange County on Tuesday, police say.
The Northern Neck Foundation also is looking for an advisory council, composed of volunteers, to help with the project.
A roundup of news and notes pertaining to Fredericksburg-area businesses and organizations.
After more than a decade of establishing and growing her nonprofit, Andie Ayers, founder and executive director of the Fairy Godmother Project…
A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, co…
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
