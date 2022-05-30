Memorial Day >> Community gathers to remember the fallen

Multiple events were held over the long weekend to mark the Memorial Day holiday and honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Brady Kaster (top) of Boy Scout Troop 1717 relights a candle during the 27th annual luminaria at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery on Saturday. Local Scouts lit 15,300 candles in the cemetery, which matches the number of graves there. The cemetery holds the remains of 15,243 soldiers, sailors and Marines, most of whom died during the Civil War.

Retired Marine Col. Frank Harris (above, left) toasts the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day observance at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday. Harris has said a toast to the flag for more than 30 years, and is wearing the green-and-white uniform of a Colonial Marine.

Tevin Layman (above, right) helps present colors at the outset of a Memorial Day observance at the Fredericksburg War Memorial on Monday.

A group pauses at a gravesite (below, left) during a Memorial Day event at the Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle on Monday, and a patriotic ribbon is attached to the Fredericksburg War memorial (below, center).

Mr. and Mrs. Chris Phillips place flowers on a grave during the luminaria at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery on Saturday (below, right).