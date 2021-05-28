Memorial Day weekend commemorations in the Fredericksburg area

Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day commemorations in the area:

SUNDAY

“Wear blue to remember,” Mine Road, Stafford. Walk along a flag-draped route from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center to honor military members killed while on duty. Sunday evening and all-day Monday. wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day.

MONDAY

“Wear blue to remember,” Fredericksburg Canal Path from Old Mill Park. 7 a.m.–1 p.m. See May 30 listing.

Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, on Washington Ave. Retired Brig. Gen. Jack A. Apperson will deliver remarks. A bagpipe will accompany part of a ceremony to honor General Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Noon–12:30 p.m. Free.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Memorial to Our Fallen Heroes, Liberty, Barton and George streets. Guest speakers include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Sen. Bryce Reeves and Rep. Rob Wittman; keynote speaker is retired Master Sgt. Lisa Gregory. 2:45 p.m.