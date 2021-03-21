Men's basketball: Chicago-Illinois stuns No. 1 Illinois

Loyola held its lead in the 8- to 12-point range through most of the second half, and though Illinois made a few 4–0 flurries, it never made this a one-possession game.

“We tried everything in the bag,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Everything that’s made us one of the most efficient offensive teams, today, just for whatever reason, didn’t work.”

Krutwig is also an All-American—a third-teamer who looked all-world in this one.

Posting up, pivoting, dishing when necessary and causing all kinds of trouble on defense in the paint, the 6–9 senior played bigger. He also had five assists and four steals. Krutwig was with Loyola for the last Final Four trip, and has since become one of only four players in Missouri Valley Conference history to record 1,500 points, 800 boards, and 300 assists.

And there’s a chance for more.

It’s a turn of events that Sister Jean could see happening. Before the game, she suggested Loyola, the MVC champs who have the nation’s best defense (55.7 points per game) and were ranked 17th in the final AP poll, might have gotten a raw deal with a No. 8 seeding that put it up against a 1 so early.