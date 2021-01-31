Men's basketball: follow-up on Virginia Tech's victory over Virginia

Virginia Tech has already matched the number of ACC wins it recorded all of last season.

The Hokies are 2–0 since Radford was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday in the wake of his arrest by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He was the team’s second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his suspension.

“Coach had told us, ‘Next man up,’” Aluma said. “Everyone on this team can play.”

“It’s a great team,” Cattoor said. “When people go down, people are going to step up.”

Aluma was 10 of 15 from the field Saturday after having gone 7 of 26 from the field the previous three games combined (with all three games having been on the road).

“Just trying to get my touch back,” Aluma said. “I’d been missing little bunnies. Just trying to finish those. … I was trying to be aggressive.”

Down 39-29 with 15:28 to go, Tech went on a 34–8 run, which featured five 3-pointers, to grab a 63–47 lead with 2:50 left.

“The ball was moving a little bit better. I thought we screened a little bit better,” Young said of the run. “We did a nice job on the glass.”