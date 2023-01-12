Men's basketball: UMW

Men's basketball
Hood 65, UMW 63: Trumaine Strickland hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the second half and the visiting Blazers won the contest at the Anderson Center.
With the game tied 59–59, Donan Davis hit a 3-point shot and Greg Rowson hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 63–59 cushion with 45 seconds to play. But the Blazers' Christopher Smalls nailed a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
After Davis missed another trey attempt, Strickland hit is bomb from the perimeter. Smalls stole the ball from Rowson on the inbounds and Hood held on for the victory.
Rowson scored 23 points and pulled down 10 points to lead the Eagles, who visit Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Hood (7–7): Ryan Hollwedel 6, Trumaine Strickland 26, Garrison Linton 2, Christopher Smalls 5, Michael Wallace 19, Will Pataki 3, Jared Young 4. 21 12-17 65.
UMW (11–3): Greg Rowson 23, Emmanuel Aghayere 4, Da'Shawn Cook 8, Cameron McGravy 1, Erik Prosise 3, Zack Blue 8, Donan Davis 5, Andrew Rowson 3, Matias Prock 4, Patrick Smedley 4. 19 17-27 63.
Halftime: UMW 35–30. Three-point shot: Hood 11 (Strickland 4, Wallace 3, Hollwedel 2, Smalls, Pataki), UMW 8 (G. Rowson 2, Cook 2, Prosise, Blue, Davis, Smedley). Rebounds: Hood 37 (Linton 6, Smalls 6), UMW 36 (G. Rowson 10).