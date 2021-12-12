Men's basketball: Virginia Tech at Dayton

The game was scoreless for the opening 4½ minutes before the Hokies’ Storm Murphy ended the drought. Dayton then went on a 19–7 run sparked by six points from Elijah Weaver off the bench. Blakney help the Flyers hold onto the lead with consecutive 3-pointers on his way to an 11-point first half with the Flyers leading 29–22.

Dayton has won six of its last seven games after a 77–69 loss to SMU in its previous game.

“We’ve got to get confidence,” Aluma said of his team, which made just 21 of its 55 shots Sunday. “I haven’t knocked down too many shots. But I think just getting confidence [will help].”

Aluma’s teammate Nahiem Alleyne was a meek 1 of 10 from the field in the game.

Virginia Tech plays St. Bonaventure on Friday as part of the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, N.C.

We’ve got some things to work on with our offense [in practice],” Young said. “The motion offense has come light years here in the last two, three weeks, but too much standing, not enough ball reversals. … Those are all concerns when you see a team like Dayton that gets into you and makes life hard.

“So we’ve got plenty to work on,” Young added. “We’re a little dull.”

Roanoke Times staff writer Mark Berman contributed to this report.