Men's basketball: Virginia Tech at Dayton

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAYTON, Ohio—R.J. Blakney hit all five of his 3-point attempts in scoring a career-high 19 points and Dayton held on in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 62–57 on Sunday.
Blakney, one of four Dayton (7–4) starters who are true or redshirt freshmen among 12 on the roster, was 7-of-9 shooting. Mustapha Amzil, another redshirt freshman, added 11 points.
Hunter Cattoor and Keve Aluma scored 14 points each with Justyn Mutts grabbing 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech (7–4). The Hokies, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, shot just 38.2 percent from the field in the game.
“I’m watching a lot of film trying to get it ironed out,” Tech coach Mike Young said of the shooting woes of late. “I’m battling with it. We’re battling with it. We’ve got good players. … We’ll get it where we need it.”
Blakney scored the last five points in an 18–7 run to open the second half for Dayton’s largest lead of 18. But the Flyers only had one field goal over roughly the next seven minutes as the Hokies rallied to within 52–47. Blakney hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to go for an eight-point lead and the Hokies could only get as close as five with eight seconds remaining.
The game was scoreless for the opening 4½ minutes before the Hokies’ Storm Murphy ended the drought. Dayton then went on a 19–7 run sparked by six points from Elijah Weaver off the bench. Blakney help the Flyers hold onto the lead with consecutive 3-pointers on his way to an 11-point first half with the Flyers leading 29–22.
Dayton has won six of its last seven games after a 77–69 loss to SMU in its previous game.
“We’ve got to get confidence,” Aluma said of his team, which made just 21 of its 55 shots Sunday. “I haven’t knocked down too many shots. But I think just getting confidence [will help].”
Aluma’s teammate Nahiem Alleyne was a meek 1 of 10 from the field in the game.
Virginia Tech plays St. Bonaventure on Friday as part of the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, N.C.
We’ve got some things to work on with our offense [in practice],” Young said. “The motion offense has come light years here in the last two, three weeks, but too much standing, not enough ball reversals. … Those are all concerns when you see a team like Dayton that gets into you and makes life hard.
“So we’ve got plenty to work on,” Young added. “We’re a little dull.”
Roanoke Times staff writer Mark Berman contributed to this report.