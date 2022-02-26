Men's basketball: Virginia Tech at Miami

Thanks to a remarkable comeback, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team no longer has a gaping hole on its NCAA tournament résumé.

Sophomore reserve Darius Maddox sank a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds left to give the Hokies a 71–70 win over host Miami at the Watsco Center on Saturday.

“I knew we had to score. I didn’t know the time,” Maddox, who had 13 points, said on a postgame video conference. “We were desperate, so I just took the shot.

“I’m feeling really confident in the way I’m shooting, and staying aggressive. Every shot I take, I feel like it’s good.”

The Hokies (18–11, 10–8 ACC) trailed by eight points with 1:42 to go.

“We’ve come a long, long way, haven’t we?” Tech coach Mike Young said. “Great level of resolve,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. “[We] hung in there. [It] wasn’t always pretty, [and there were] some dark moments. I didn’t think that we could find our way back.

“They drive me crazy sometimes, but they’re a lot of fun to coach.”

The Hokies, who have won eight of their last nine games, picked up a quality win over Miami (20–9, 12–6) to boost their résumé and remain in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation.

“We have grit. We’re not going to give up,” Maddox said. “All of us want to make it to [the NCAAs].”

The win gave Virginia Tech its first Quad 1 victory of the season. Tech had been 0–5 in that category (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). Virginia Tech began the day at No. 40 in the NET, with Miami No. 60.

“We’ve still got work to do,” Young said. “We keep winning, … I think that would bode well for the Hokies.”

Tech ended the game on a 12–3 run. Freshman reserve Sean Pedulla had seven points and a steal in the final 1:42, while Keve Aluma had a dunk. Hunter Cattoor deflected an inbounds pass to set the stage for Maddox’s 3-pointer.

“It was a must-win [game],” said Pedulla, who had 17 points. “So I knew that if I had an open shot, the worse thing to do is hesitate at all. So especially with the last two minutes, I didn’t want to lose. I knew I had to be aggressive as possible.”

The win enabled the Hokies to clinch a single bye for the ACC tournament. Not bad for a team that was in last place with a 2–7 league mark after falling to Miami on a Charlie Moore halfcourt heave at the buzzer on Jan. 26.

The game marked only the third time Pedulla has scored in double figures this season. It was just the sixth time Maddox has done so this season, including a 12-point outing in Wednesday’s win at Georgia Tech.

“They’re helping us win,” Young said. “Every game, [it’s] who gives you the best opportunity to win? Tonight it happened to be those two.

“They’ve gotten better. They’re bringing great, great value. … This isn’t Halloween—you get your little uniform on and everybody plays. This isn’t church league basketball. You’ve got to help us win games. Darius Maddox is playing very, very good basketball. Pedulla is playing good basketball.”

Aluma had 18 points for the Hokies, who shot 56.9 percent from the field. Tech made just seven 3-pointers but was 22 of 27 from 2-point territory.

Aluma also snared 10 rebounds, helping Tech outrebound Miami 31–22.

The Hurricanes scored 25 points off the Hokies’ 18 turnovers.

“I haven’t had a team turn the ball over 18 times. … You can’t win that game,” Young said.

Moore sank a 3-pointer to extend Miami’s lead to 67–59 with 1:42 left.

Pedulla made a layup to cut the lead to 67–61. He made a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to cut the deficit to 67–64.

Pedulla then stole the ball and passed to Aluma for a dunk that cut the lead to 67–66 with 40.4 seconds to go.

Jordan Miller scored to extend the lead to 69–66. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

After Pedulla turned the ball over, Moore made one of two free throws for a 70–66 lead.

Pedulla drove to the basket and scored to cut the lead to 70–66 with 17.8 seconds to go.

Cattoor got a piece of Kameron McGusty’s inbounds pass. The ball landed in the hands of Maddox, who made one dribble and sank a step-back 3-pointer over Sam Waardenburg for a 71–70 lead with 14.6 seconds to go. It was Tech’s only lead of the second half.

“That’s a huge shot,” Young said. “That kid just rises up and bangs that thing home.”

Miami took a timeout with 10.3 seconds left to set up a final shot, but this time there was no buzzer-beater. Waardenburg missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“As soon as he released it, I was like, ‘Please, please, please don’t go in,’” Pedulla said.

“I’m glad the Hokies won today and didn’t experience that punch in the gut like we did back in January,” Young said.