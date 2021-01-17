Men's basketball: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

But they still earned their first 5–1 start in ACC play since 2007 and only their second since joining the league for the 20044–05 season.

“That’s just one of those games you’ve got to dig down and [do] everything you can muster and find a way to get out of a place such as this,” Young said. “We did that.

“It is a true team. It is a team. They don’t care who gets the credit, and that’s a fun group to be a part of.

“Aluma and Cone combine for one basket and we win this thing? Sign me up, man.”

Ismael Massoud scored 12 points for the Demon Deacons (3–5, 0–5), who were playing a fourth straight game against a ranked opponent. Wake Forest shot 52 percent after halftime and fought back from 10 down to tie it with about 8 minutes left, but it never managed to push in front to increase the pressure on the visiting Hokies.

Down 42–32, the Demon Deacons went on a 12–2 run to tie the game at 44 with 8:07 left.

The Hokies were able to hold a slim lead that never got beyond six points. Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 55–49 with 3:11 left.

After IMassoud made a 3-pointer, Cattoor made a jumper to extend the lead to 57–52 with 2:04 remaining.