Men's basketball

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ST. LOUIS—Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72–67 on Friday night.
Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12–5, 5–4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.
Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13–6, 6–4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.
Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 61
NORFOLK—Kalu Ezikpe recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Monarchs (13–6, 9–4 Conference USA) over the Blue Raiders.
Malik Curry had 14 points for Old Dominion while Jaylin Hunter added 10 points.
Jo’Vontae Millner–Criss had 17 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee (5–14, 3–10). Jordan Davis added 10 points.
Drexel 84, James Madison 78
HARRISONBURG—Camren Wynter had 18 points as the Dragons (9–7, 4–5 Colonial Athletic) defeated the (13–6, 8–2) T.J. Bickerstaff added 16 points with eight rebounds.
Vado Morse had 25 points and six assists for James Madison (13–6, 8–2), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Jalen Hodge added 16 points and Zach Jacobs had 11.
The Dragons leveled the season series against the Dukes. James Madison defeated Drexel 73–64 on Jan. 31.
Saint Bonaventure 88, George Washington 41
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y—Alejandro Vasquez had 18 points off the bench to lift the Bonnies (13–3, 11–3 Atlantic 10) to an rout of the Colonials, Saint Bonaventure’s eighth straight home victory.
Jaren Holmes had 18 points for the Bonnies, who posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Jamison Battle had 10 points for the Colonials (4–11, 3–5). George Washington’s 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.