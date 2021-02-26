Men's basketball

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS—Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72–67 on Friday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12–5, 5–4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.

Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13–6, 6–4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.

Old Dominion 67, Middle Tennessee 61

NORFOLK—Kalu Ezikpe recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Monarchs (13–6, 9–4 Conference USA) over the Blue Raiders.

Malik Curry had 14 points for Old Dominion while Jaylin Hunter added 10 points.

Jo’Vontae Millner–Criss had 17 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee (5–14, 3–10). Jordan Davis added 10 points.

Drexel 84, James Madison 78

HARRISONBURG—Camren Wynter had 18 points as the Dragons (9–7, 4–5 Colonial Athletic) defeated the (13–6, 8–2) T.J. Bickerstaff added 16 points with eight rebounds.