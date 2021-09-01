Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'

Biden has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, has described the U.S. relationship with the Taliban during the evacuation as “very pragmatic and very businesslike,” saying they helped secure the airport. But other reports from people in Afghanistan describe shootings, violence and Taliban moves to block desperate Afghans from getting through the gates.

Biden in an address to the nation on Tuesday called the U.S. airlift an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. And he vigorously defended his decision to end America’s longest war and withdraw all U.S. troops by an Aug. 31 deadline.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden declared from the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

Biden has faced tough questions about the way the U.S. went about leaving Afghanistan—a chaotic evacuation with spasms of violence, including a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.