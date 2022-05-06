Tags
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man died after he was shot multiple times while leaving a county restaurant late Saturday, police said.
The body of an off-duty police officer was recovered Sunday from Hunting Run Reservoir in Spotsylvania, multiple sources said.
The off-duty Virginia State Police officer who drowned over the weekend in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Koslicki.
Fredericksburg firefighters spent much of the day in Central Park on Saturday dealing with a fire that destroyed a model wooden home.
The man accused of killing a Spotsylvania man outside a county restaurant on Saturday had been asked to leave the business shortly before the …
A young Richmond man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a construction site incident near the Amazon distribution center on Centreport Parkway …
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford.
There typically isn’t much buzz surrounding a junior varsity baseball team. But in March 2021, a potentially dominant eighth-grade pitching pr…
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
