Minor league baseball: FredNats at Delmarva

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Call it the big-inning blues or the one-frame onslaught. Whatever you want to label it, half-inning offensive explosions continue to curse the Fredericksburg Nationals.

It happened again Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, Maryland, just like it did the night before. An outburst in one series of at-bats put the Shorebirds well ahead of the FredNats as Delmarva claimed a series-ending 8–3 win.

The FredNats had a 2–1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, courtesy of a bases-loaded walk and Onix Vega’s RBI single. But the Shorebirds quickly loaded the bases on Bryan Peña (1–2), tying up the game on Darell Hernaiz’s sacrifice fly. Ryan Ogren and Ramon Rodriquez followed with two- and one-run singles, respectively. Jean Carmona then doubled in a pair of runs to make it 7–2.

Jeremy Ydens hit a solo homer in the seventh, but the FredNats couldn’t put together a rally. Delmarva added an insurance run to give reliever Houston Roth (2–1) the victory.

The FredNats will have a day off before beginning a home series with Salem on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.