Minor league baseball: FredNats close out a rough first season with victory over Hillcats

Things could only go up from there, and eventually, they did. Armed with a breakout star in southpaw strikeout artist Mitchell Parker and reinforced by a handful of highly-touted call ups, the FredNats started to find their footing.

In a season that wasn’t lacking for firsts, here a few notable ones:

• On May 9, Fredericksburg recorded the first victory in team history, a 2–1 triumph over the Salem Red Sox at home.

• Pitcher Aaron Barrett became the first major leaguer to rehab with the FredNats, appearing in four games as he attempts yet another big-league comeback.

• On Aug. 15, three FredNats pitchers—Gilberto Chu, Amos Willingham and Leif Strom—combined for a seven-inning no-hitter in a 12–0 win over the Salem Red Sox.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions on capacity that remained in place throughout the first two months of the season, the FredNats attracted fans to their new ballpark in droves. The team sold out 37 of its 57 home games and drew a total-season attendance just shy of 250,000, according to executive vice president and general manager Nick Hall.

“These are some of the best fans in the minor leagues,” FredNats outfielder Jake Randa said. “They stuck with us through good and bad.”