Wednesday’s game

Shorebirds 7, FredNats 4: Delmarva broke up a 2–2 tie in with back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh inning and went on to defeat host Fredericksburg.

Jose Atencio (0–2) was charged with the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over two innings of work. Starter Jake Bennett went five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Paul Witt homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs while Sammy Infante also went deep for the FredNats (3–8). The teams continued their series late Thursday night.

Tuesday’s game

Shorebirds 11, FredNats 6: Delmarva was quick to jump on Fredericksburg starter Riley Cornelio (0–2), scoring seven runs off righty in 3⅔ innings. Cornelio allowed seven runs and three walks; he fanned three. Delmarva raced to a 7–2 lead and never looked back.

Daylen Lile and Sammy Infante drove in a pair of runs each for the FredNats.