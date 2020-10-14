Minute Men recognize local leaders

On Monday, Oct. 12, Culpeper Town Police Officer Jason Smith (photo 1, on left) is honored by the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution with its annual Law Enforcement Award. Chapter President Charles Jameson presents the certificate. Smith was nominated for his drive and compassion for the community. The Minute Men also honor Culpeper Baptist Church Pastor Dan Carlton (photo 2, on left) with the Bronze Good Citizenship Award, presented by 1st Vice President Tom Hamill. Carlton is also noted for his drive and compassion for the community.