MLB: Amid major coaching staff shakeup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is staying the same

By THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

NEW YORK—With the clock running down on 2021, like most of us, Aaron Boone will be taking some time to look back on the year and try to set some goals for 2022. The MLB lockout and the Yankees’ disappointing wild-card game loss to the Red Sox has left a lot of time for the Bombers’ manager to evaluate where they stand.

Speaking to reporters about his revamped coaching staff on Wednesday, Boone said that he uses it to try and shape the path for the future.

“I think you always reflect on it,” Boone said. “We believe that some of the people that we’re bringing in will hopefully allow us to continue to try and get the most out of our players so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

That early exit and a disappointing season that saw the Yankees finish third in the AL East had many fans calling for a change of manager. Instead Boone, who had no managerial experience when he was tabbed as skipper in 2018, was re-signed to a three-year deal with a team option for the 2024 season.

“Hopefully, you continue to get better and grow from the experiences you have,” Boone said.