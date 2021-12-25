MLB: Amid major coaching staff shakeup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is staying the same

By THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
NEW YORK—With the clock running down on 2021, like most of us, Aaron Boone will be taking some time to look back on the year and try to set some goals for 2022. The MLB lockout and the Yankees’ disappointing wild-card game loss to the Red Sox has left a lot of time for the Bombers’ manager to evaluate where they stand.
Speaking to reporters about his revamped coaching staff on Wednesday, Boone said that he uses it to try and shape the path for the future.
“I think you always reflect on it,” Boone said. “We believe that some of the people that we’re bringing in will hopefully allow us to continue to try and get the most out of our players so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
That early exit and a disappointing season that saw the Yankees finish third in the AL East had many fans calling for a change of manager. Instead Boone, who had no managerial experience when he was tabbed as skipper in 2018, was re-signed to a three-year deal with a team option for the 2024 season.
“Hopefully, you continue to get better and grow from the experiences you have,” Boone said.
The reflections on the 2021 season, however, did result in a shakeup of Boone’s staff. Most notably, hitting coaches Marcus Thames and P.J. Pilittere were not brought back after their contracts expired and minor league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson was promoted.
The Yankees also added Casey Dykes, the Triple-A Scranton hitting coach, and former big leaguer Eric Chavez, who will be an assistant hitting and “Swiss Army” utility coach to the staff. Former Mets manager Luis Rojas was added as third base/outfield coach and longtime minor league coach and field coordinator Travis Chapman will replace Reggie Willits as the first base coach. Desi Druschel will go from being the team’s minor league manager of pitching development to an assistant pitching coach.
“First and foremost, we believe they’re going to be really impactful coaches. … Ultimately, we’re trying to get the most out of individuals, and we feel like the people that we’ve added have a chance to be really impactful,” Boone said.