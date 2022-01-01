MLB: Max Scherzer says he didn't snub Dodgers because of 'overcooked' arm

Scherzer, 37, explained that he had conversations with manager Dave Roberts and others about his usage for the postseason. He said he spoke with Roberts after his wild-card game start against the St. Louis Cardinals—he labored through 4 1/3 innings—and told the manager he could be used out of the bullpen if needed, drawing confidence from his experience in 2019 when he helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series.

“For me, looking at how the postseason was unfolding, it looks eerily similar to what the 2019 run was for me,” Scherzer said. “I was pitching the wild-card [game] and getting into the division series, making a relief appearance, and then pitching in the NLCS as well. For me, there was a four-start run there. From the wild-card start—and this is 2019—from the wild-card start to the relief appearance then two days later making a start against the Dodgers, throwing 110 pitches in that start and then continuing to start Game 2 against the Cardinals.

“That was a heavy workload for me in 2019, but I was able to do it. And so as the playoffs started, after the wild-card game, that’s when I was talking Doc about, ‘Hey, look I have experience doing this. I understand how this postseason works. If I do get a relief appearance, you can use me out of the ’pen.’ ”