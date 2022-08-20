CUBS’ THOMAS GOES ON IL

CHICAGO—The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL Saturday with low back tightness and recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa.

The 27-year-old Thompson leads the Cubs in wins with a 9–5 record and 3.97 ERA in 25 games. He has made 17 starts since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 11.

Espinoza was recalled from the minors for the sixth time this season. He is 0–2 with a 4.11 ERA in six games with the Cubs.

RAYS’ GLASNOW IS THROWINGST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow threw 20 pitches in his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago.

The 2021 opening-day starter faced hitters Saturday at the Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it “went well,” but noted that the sweltering summer temperature may have frustrated him.

Glasnow went 5–2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year before having surgery on Aug. 4, 2021.

There is a chance the 6-foot-8 Glasnow will return before the regular season ends.

LEE collapses at ballgame

SAVANNAH, Ga.—Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred.

Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular club known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119–90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee exited in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati 4–3.