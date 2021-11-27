METS sign TRIO TO ADD PUNCH AT THE PLATE

NEW YORK—The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the contracts are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team.

Marte, 33, played for Miami and Oakland this year, batting .310 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-high 47 steals in 120 games.

The 32-year-old Canha hit .231 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 12 steals in 141 games with Oakland this year.

The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee.

RHP Wacha AGREES TO RED SOX’S ONE-YEAR OFFER