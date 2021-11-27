METS sign TRIO TO ADD PUNCH AT THE PLATE
NEW YORK—The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.
Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the contracts are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team.
Marte, 33, played for Miami and Oakland this year, batting .310 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-high 47 steals in 120 games.
The 32-year-old Canha hit .231 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 12 steals in 141 games with Oakland this year.
The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee.
RHP Wacha AGREES TO RED SOX’S ONE-YEAR OFFER
BOSTON—The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.
The team announced the contract on Saturday.
Wacha, 30, was 3–5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He was 1–1 with a 2.88 ERA in seven appearances from Aug. 28 on, ending the season with back-to-back, scoreless five-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one hit.
Wacha is 63–48 with a 4.14 ERA in nine major league seasons, also playing for the Cardinals and Mets.
Mariners acquire Padres’ Frazier
SEATTLE—The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The move cost Seattle two minor leaguers, but it addresses one of the team’s biggest needs entering the offseason; adding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Frazier got off to a fast start last season with Pittsburgh, batting .324 with an .836 OPS and 28 doubles in 98 games. He was traded to San Diego in late July and faded over the final two months of the season. In 57 games with the Padres, Frazer batted .267.
The Padres acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.
FRANCO, RAYS FINALIZE DEAL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season.